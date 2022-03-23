Atiku lists better security, economy, education, two other priorities if elected president

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has officially declared his intention to contest 2023 presidential election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and promised Nigerians that his administration, if elected, would address five major issues that had continuously held the country back from progressing along with its peers globally since 2015.

Atiku said that under his watch, the Federal Government would immediately restore unity back to Nigeria and ensure that everyone irrespective of their status within the country could walk freely anywhere without time limitations and fear of gunmen attacks.

He added that he would ensure that the economy returns to when it was performing desired needs of every Nigerian and that his administration would limit application for loans as against the borrowing strategy embraced by President Muhammadu Buhari since his assumption of office over six years ago.

In a bid to discover solutions that could work for Nigerians, the presidential aspirant indicated that the education sector would also receive his attention as well as devolve more powers to the federating units across the country.

While declaring his ambition on Wednesday in Abuja, the former vice president described himself as a unifier that would bind the broken union across the country.

According to him, under my Presidency there will be a new Nigerian where everybody, no matter who they are, has an equal voice and is heard.

“Nigeria is in dire need of visionary leadership. Presently Nigeria is a sinking ship that must be urgently rescued. That is why I am announcing my candidacy for the President

“I offer myself to rescue the ship. Under my captainship, this ship will sail to brighter days by the grace of God. This is a journey I will take with all Nigerians.

Atiku’s declaration comes just seven days to the two-week deadline given to the PDP zoning committee to make recommendations for the zoning of various elective positions before the elections.

Speaking at the declaration ceremony attended by another former vice president, Namadi Sambo, the aspirant said, “The most fundamental right of every Nigerian is the right to life. But the APC has failed to protect the life of her citizens… under my Presidency I will not tolerate insecurity.

“They said we should go back to farms. How can Nigerians return to the farms when you have not secured the farms. When the APC came in 2015, they met a debt profile of N12 trillion. But now we have more than N32 trillion in debt. Under my watch, I will reduce borrowing.”

Earlier, the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, said an Atiku Presidency will unite and secure the country, salvage the economy and create jobs for Nigerians.

He said, “Atiku Abubakar represents a special treasure to Nigeria. His commitment, his unity, his growth and development of Nigeria is signs of his patriotic aspiration. He is probably the most experienced person in the race at the moment not only in our party, the PDP but in the country.

“He is well prepared to lead Nigeria at his most demanding moment. He has created wealth and provided jobs as a politician. His democratic credentials are unequaled. He is a good mentor and a leader and the best candidate that can defeat the APC and win the election for our great Party.

“He is the President that will unite and secure the country, salvage the economy, and create jobs for our citizens. Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, let’s go for him.”

