Atiku leads two Governors, others to Buhari’s son, Kano monarch daughter engagement

The Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, led two of his colleagues from Jigawa and Borno, Badaru Abubakar as well as Prof. Babagana Zulum, and other dignitaries to sought President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, engagement to Emir of Bichi’s daughter, Zarah Ado-Bayero, in Kano State.
Other personalities that also converged in Kano to assist the President’s son perfect his engagement with the monarch daughter were: Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Kano State deputy Governor, Nasiru Gawuna, Zamfara state former governor, AbdulaziZ Yari and others.
The delegations were received on Sunday at the Kano Emir’s palace by the emir of Kano, Dr.Aminu Ado Bayero who is the elder brother to the father of the President’s son fiancee, Emir of Bichi, Nasir Ado Bayaro.
After several hours of deliberation including observing all Islamic and cultural rites, Ado Bayero contracted the marriage engagement and pronounced the exercise done.
It was learnt that the engagement was part of the reasons the President postponed his follow-up medical trip to London, United Kingdom (UK), to have a discussion with his physicians on his health status.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Cookie settingsACCEPT
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.