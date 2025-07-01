Atiku, Lamido, others meet over 2027 presidential election

As political calculations intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido, and other influential figures have met to deliberate on the future of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The two-time PDP presidential candidate met with key party stakeholders to discuss strategies for the 2027 election and a proposed political coalition aimed at strengthening the party’s position.

The meeting, which took place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, is part of ongoing talks to unite party members and strategize toward unseating President Bola Tinubu in the highly anticipated general poll.

The Guild has learnt that the gathering forms part of broader consultations ahead of the official launch of a coalition platform designed to challenge and potentially unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in 2027.

Other PDP leaders present at the meeting include former Senate President David Mark, former PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus, and several ex-governors such as Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Liyel Imoke (Cross River), Babangida Aliyu (Niger), and Sam Egwu (Ebonyi), among others.