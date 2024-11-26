Atiku is a democrat, philanthropist- Tinubu 

President Bola Tinubu has joined lawmakers and politicians to celebrate former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on his 78th birthday, describing him as democrat and philanthropist.

Tinubu added that Atiku has been a dedicated figure in Nigeria’s democratic journey since 1999.

The president’s remark came barely 24 hours after Atiku celebrated his birthday.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Sunday Dare, the

President described Atiku, who contested against him in the 2023 presidential election as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,

He reflected on their shared moments as founding members of the All Progressives Congress, where they worked together to advance the nation’s development agenda.

Tinubu also acknowledged Atiku’s public service and philanthropy, praying for his continued health and happiness.

“President Tinubu recalls many special moments shared with Wazirin Adamawa as founding members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), united in the mission to build a better future for Nigerians, as well as their engagement as political opponents in the last presidential election,” the statement read.

The President commended Atiku’s enduring commitment to national development and wished him a memorable celebration.