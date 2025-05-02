Atiku inaugurates youth campaign committee for 2027 election

In a bid to gather youths towards achieving the 2027 presidential election agenda, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has inaugurated executive members of the Nigerian Youth for Atiku (NYFA), to galvanize support for the agenda during the poll in the country and abroad.

Atiku, while inaugurating the committee, tasked the members to ensure that they uphold the tenets behind the group’s ideology before and after the next election.

NYFA, a support group of former Vice President, has been the major youth group soliciting support for Atiku and checkmating the ruling administration on its policies and programmes in the country.

Atiku, who inaugurated the committee on Friday at the YarAdua Centre Abuja, before distinguished personalitries, described the gesture as a a privilege that he hold dearly.

Before the inauguration, the group had previously faulted the APC-led Federal Government’s reforms require holistic reviews, stating that they are not yielding any positive results.

The group called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to also take steps towards reforming INEC, the police, and other security apparatuses to deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

“Nigerian Youths for Atiku, in its bi-monthly strategic meeting held in Lagos on December 1st, 2024, reviewed the economic situation in the country and came to the conclusion that the APC-led government policies are not yielding any positive results.

“It has become imperative to remind the APC government of a number of policies previously implemented which have left Nigerians in a more devastating economic situation.

“Nigerians are still living with the consequences of those policies, and it is quintessential that the government takes a break from further reforms that could inflict more economic injuries.

“The APC-led government seems to enjoy formulating policies that have no bearing with the economic realities of Nigerians.

“Government has a right to make policies and review such policies when they seem not to be working. The government has grown confident in neglecting the groaning of Nigerians as they believe it is their usual style,” Dada said.