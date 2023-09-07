Atiku heads to Supreme Court against PEPT rulings

Not satisfied with the Election Petition Tribunal judgement on the 2023 Presidential poll, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has concluded plans to approach Supreme Court, in order to upturn the verdict made by the five-man panel at the tribunal which upheld victory of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku stated that his decision to approach the apex court was formed after listening to the tribunal judges read their verdict and realised that they never did justice to the appeals brought before them.

He described stance of the first court of instance on the 2023 presidential election matter as a ruling that utterly falls far short of Migerians expectation.

The former vice president, who disclosed this on Thursday during a press briefing, hours after the judgement was delivered, stressed that he respect the verdict but does not accept it.

According to him, I have asked my lawyers to activate my constitutionally guaranteed rights of appeal to the higher court, which, in the instance, is the Supreme Court.

“It is my conviction that the electoral process in Nigeria should be devoid of untidy manipulations and that the outcome of every election should be a perfect reflection of the wishes of the electorate.

“I believe that such is the only way through which our democracy can have a manifest expression of its true meaning. Whether I prevail in this quest or not, the record of my effort in ensuring an order of credible elections in Nigeria shall remain for the future generations to evaluate”, he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

