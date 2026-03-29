Atiku, Govs, Ribadu, others bid El-Rufai’s mother farewell

Prominent political leaders, governors, and business figures have gathered in Abuja to mourn the passing of Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, mother of Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, paying their final respects at her burial ceremony.

The Janazah (Islamic funeral prayer) was held at the National Mosque Abuja before she was interred at Gudu Cemetery, reflecting both the family’s faith and the country’s long-standing traditions of honoring elders.

Among the dignitaries present were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate Peter Obi, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu. Governors including Uba Sani (Kaduna), Babagana Zulum (Borno), and Umar Bago (Niger) were also in attendance.

Other notable figures at the ceremony included former ministers Rotimi Amaechi, Aminu Tambuwal, and civil society leader Shehu Sani.

Also, religious and traditional leaders, including Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 16th Emir of Kano, participated in paying tribute.

Business magnate Aliko Dangote and former Aviation Minister Osita Chidoka joined political and family figures in mourning, highlighting the widespread respect commanded by the El-Rufai family.

The Guild reports that the turnout at the funeral showed the high regard in which Hajiya Umma El-Rufai was held despite the political tensions among the dignitaries that attended the funeral.