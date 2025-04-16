Atiku gathers more groups against Tinubu’s second term

Despite rejection of state governors on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has continued to gather more groups within and outside the country, declaring that the opposition coalition will adopt any platform that could aid their desire of unseating the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu, during next presidential election in the country.

Atiku said that the coalition he is spearheading was designed to cut across political parties but to ensure good governance in Nigeria after 2027.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP made the declaration during a meeting with a delegation of National Opinion Leaders in his house on Wednesday.

He described the coalition as a fast-moving train “with multiple stops to bring on board Nigerians of all shades,” signaling a wide and inclusive alliance.

Referring to his coalition as a drive, he emphasized the need for Nigeria to chart a “new path,” which he called Sabuwar Tafiya in Hausa.

“A number of us leaders from the APC, PDP, Labour, and others have come together to say we are going to take a new path—a new pathway to a new Nigeria,” he added.

Atiku reiterated that the primary goal of the coalition is not just electoral victory, but the delivery of genuine good governance that secures the future of the youth and unborn generations.

“Whatever vehicle that will give us good governance in the future of our children and grandchildren, that is the vehicle we are going to ride on,” Atiku stated.

Atiku also urged young Nigerians to resist financial inducements and remain committed to the broader vision. “Don’t be disrupted by people giving you pennies or kobos here and there, and then abandon your future and your children’s future,” he warned.

The comments come just days after governors elected on the PDP platform distanced themselves from any merger or coalition talks during a meeting in Ibadan.

The governors, while reaffirming their commitment to party unity, expressed willingness to welcome new members into the PDP but rejected any formal coalition or merger discussions at this stage.

The former Vice President’s coalition efforts have recently gained momentum following his high-profile meeting with former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna, alongside key political figures such as Dr Yunusa Tanko, a representative of Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, now of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

As 2027 approaches, Atiku’s comments and coalition moves signal a growing political realignment that could reshape the nation’s electoral landscape. However, with PDP governors yet to formally endorse his coalition strategy, questions remain about the unity and direction of the opposition heading into the next general election.