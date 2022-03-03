Atiku formally joins Tinubu, Saraki, others vying to succeed Buhari

Ahead of the 2023 election, the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has formally joined the race to become Nigeria’s next leader after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure elapsed next year.

Atiku said that the country’s current challenges particularly in the economy required someone that already understands and can transform it immediately after assuming office.

He noted that the only person that could fill the void for Nigeria after Buhari leaves office was him, considering his experience as an entrepreneur and former public officeholder in Nigeria.

Atiku formally announced his decision to vie for the seat during meetings with some stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and explained his intention to contest for the poll.

In a video that was monitored by our correspondent, he stressed that the current challenges in the country compelled him to join the race.

“We are in one of the trying and tough times in our history in this country. Poverty, insecurity, joblessness, and insecurity. There has never been a time when Nigerians need serious leadership than now.

“PDP is in a better position to offer Nigerians that desirable leadership. That is what I want to offer. I want to offer solutions to our problems.

“I have the experience in the lower and highest level. As a vice president of Nigeria, I made much progress in national transformation. And as a businessman, I have solved grassroots problems by creating jobs for thousands of people”.

It would be recalled that Atiku lost to the incumbent president during the 20219 elections after leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for the seat through PDP’s platform.

The declaration came days after meeting a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, who both served the country together between 1999 and 2007.

After the meeting held behind closed-door, Atiku, while addressing pressmen, stressed that he was certain that the PDP members would vote him as their preferred candidate for the poll.

