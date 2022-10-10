Atiku flags off colorful presidential campaign in Uyo

Despite deepened divide causing member fallout and other crises rocking the People Democratic Party (PDP) since after its presidential primary election recently, the party’s flag bearer for 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has flagged off his presidential campaign in a colorful way in Uyo, such that signified Abubakar’s message of hope and unity and economic recovery agenda for Nigeria.

Even though the party has not been able to demonstrate strong unity within its house, Atiku reaffirmed his commitment to rescuing Nigeria from bad leadership of the All Progressives Congress, and as well turn around the country, positively.

He said that the job before him and his party would be to unify the country and no other candidate from lists of other political parties’ candidates can do better than him even in area of principles of inclusion which PDP stands for.

Speaking during PDP presidential campaign flag-off held on Monday, in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, the former vice president indicated that PDP would wrestle power from the ruling party during 2023 elections, in order to rescue Nigerians from the hardship that they have been subjected to by APC’s government.

He claimed that APC failed Nigerians in areas of security, economy, and education, saying the country was better managed when PDP was in charge of affairs of Nigeria.

He said: “During the time when the PDP was in power, Nigerians knew relative stability in our economy and the issue of insecurity was not terrible like we have it today.

“We must return the PDP during the elections because the PDP is the only political party with a proven track record and capability to reverse the ugly trend that the APC has set. The APC has failed this country in all areas including security, economy, and education among others.

“The most important job before the next president of this country will be to unify the country and none of the other candidates in this election can make a claim of doing that better than me and the principles of inclusion that the PDP stands for,” Atiku said.

To Atiku, Nigeria was better positioned in all areas of national life than what is currently happening under APC administration and

“That is why we are campaigning to rescue this country from the bad leadership that the APC has taken us to. We must rescue Nigeria because it is obvious that we cannot afford another opportunity for the APC to take us further in the tracks that they have set”.

Ignoring absence of some governors and other top members of the party at the flag-off including River State Governor, Nyaesom Wike, his Oyo counterparty, Seyi Makinde, Abia and Benue states governors, among others, the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, said that the party had commenced its presidential campaigns with the inaugural rally and that since the party’s train had moved whoever that wish to join can signify.

“The train of the PDP has moved and while the train has left the station, we will be ready to stop the train to take in new people who, for one reason or another, are not here with us today.

“The PDP is a whole big family and we shall be entering this campaign as one entity”, he added.

