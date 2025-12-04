Atiku faults INEC ex-chairman’s nomination as ambassador

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticized President Bola Tinubu for allegedly nominating former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman Mahmood Yakubu for an ambassadorial position.

Atiku described the appointment as a threat to public trust and democratic integrity, warning that it could be perceived as a reward for controversial election management rather than a recognition of merit.

He emphasized that such a move risks undermining confidence in the electoral body and sends the wrong signal about accountability and fairness in Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement on Thursday, the 2023 presidential aspirant argued that the nomination raises serious ethical and moral concerns, noting that it could be interpreted as a quid pro quo for actions taken during Yakubu’s tenure at INEC, particularly during one of Nigeria’s most disputed elections.

He warned that rewarding a former election umpire in this manner could erode the credibility of current and future electoral processes and undermine efforts to strengthen democratic institutions in the country.

The former vice president stressed that leadership decisions of this nature must prioritize public trust and institutional integrity over political expediency, urging the administration to reconsider the appointment in the interest of Nigeria’s democracy.

According to him, “Let me state without ambiguity: under no circumstance would I, as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, nominate the immediate past INEC chairman for an ambassadorial position. Such a nomination raises serious concerns. It risks appearing as a quid pro quo rather than a recognition of merit.”