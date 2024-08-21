Atiku, El-Rufai, Ribadu meet one-year after election in Abuja

Barely one year after being at loggerhead over former President, Muhammad Buhari’s successor, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and Kaduna State ex-governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, have met for the first time in Abuja.

Also present at the meeting were the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and former governors, Sule Lamido of Jigawa State and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State among others.

They met inside Atiku ‘s Asokoro residence when El-Rufai, who is the head of the Kashim Imam family led a delegation to formally request the hand of Atiku’s daughter, Hafsat, in marriage.

This was made known in a statement by the Special Assistant on Broadcast Media to former Vice President, AbdulRasheed Shehu, on Wednesday.

According to the statement: “His Excellency Atiku Abubakar welcomed the family of Kashim Imam, led by former Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai, to his Asokoro residence.

“The delegation came to formally request the hand of his daughter, Hafsat Atiku Abubakar, in marriage.

“The mini gathering was a testament to the esteem in which His Excellency Atiku Abubakar is held, and the significance of the occasion.”