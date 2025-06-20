Atiku, El-Rufai approach INEC to register new party ahead 2027

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, along with other prominent coalition members, have approached the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the registration of a new political party named the All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

Among the other high-profile backers of the initiative are former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi and the leader of the League of Northern Democrats, Umar Ardo, a former adviser to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The application comes shortly after INEC issued a reminder that all aspiring political parties must comply strictly with constitutional and electoral requirements, emphasizing that procedural rules cannot be bypassed under any circumstances.

The request, which was submitted on June 19 and officially acknowledged by INEC on Friday, signals the group’s intention to establish a new political force with ambitions to reshape Nigeria’s electoral landscape.

As part of the formal submission, the group included a letter signed by its interim leadership, Akin Rickets, acting as the Protem National Chairman, and Abdullahi Elayo, serving as the Protem National Secretary.

According to the letter, “We respectfully write to the Independent National Electoral Commission, requesting the registration of our association, the All Democratic Alliance, as a political party.

This is a sequel to the decision taken by the Nigerian National Coalition Group to sponsor our association for full registration.

The name of the party shall be All Democratic Alliance, with ADA as our acronym and ‘Justice for All’ as our slogan.”

To support their application, the group submitted essential documentation, including a draft party constitution, a policy manifesto, minutes from meetings, and the proposed party logo.

ADA’s emblem features maize, which the party says symbolizes the principles it intends to uphold, prosperity, resilience, and inclusive growth.

“We have further attached our manifesto, encompassing details of our party ideology, and our constitution, which provides the legal framework that defines our identity, structures, and organisation,” it stated.

If approved, the emergence of the All Democratic Alliance could usher in a new phase of political competition as Nigeria approaches its next electoral cycle.

The coalition is believed to be capitalising on widespread public dissatisfaction and shifting political allegiances in a bid to challenge the dominance of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.