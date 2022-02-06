Atiku donates N50m to Benue IDPs

The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has visited Benue State and donated N50 million to support Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the north-central state, particularly Benue State.

Atiku said that the fund was for the upkeep of the people that lost their houses and other valuables following the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers in the state with several others killed.

Speaking during a courtesy call to the Office of the Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate during the last election called for more support for IDPs.

The former vice president, during the meeting on Sunday, recalled how he led the first-ever private sector contribution to the fight against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic which elicited and encouraged others to support the course.

While calling for peaceful co-existence between the Fulanis and other tribes in the state and country, he warned against ethnic profiling, especially of criminals, saying this could result in colouration.

He equally commended the administration of Governor Ortom for his peacebuilding efforts in Benue, calling on leaders to bring every Nigerian together, regardless of their religious, political, and ethnic differences.

“I don’t label anybody, either ethnically or religiously. As leaders, we should try as much as possible to bring all our people together to understand themselves,” he said.

“The other time I visited the IDPs camp in 2019, since then I have not returned. I want to announce my own donation for their upkeep of N50 million.

“Let me recall at the beginning of the corona pandemic. I was one of the first initial donors in the private sector. My donation was not the highest, it was also N50 million. After that, so many donations came into billions.”

