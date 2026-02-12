Atiku dismisses Fayose’s claim on VP slot negotiation

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has dismissed claims by Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, alleging secret negotiations over a vice-presidential slot, describing the assertions as false and politically motivated.

The rebuttal follows the circulation of a report allegedly authored by Fayose, which claimed that discussions had taken place involving Atiku and other political stakeholders over strategic positioning ahead of future political contests.

In a statement issued by his media office, Atiku rejected reports suggesting he engaged in behind-the-scenes bargaining. His camp insisted that no such discussions, financial commitments, or zoning arrangements linked to a purported political meeting ever took place.

According to the statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the publication attributed to Fayose was “a reckless and malicious fabrication” designed to mislead the public.

“At no time did former Vice President Atiku Abubakar engage in the imaginary horse-trading described in that laughable script,” Shaibu said.

The media aide further denied allegations of negotiations over a vice-presidential ticket, monetary contributions amounting to N10 billion, zoning manipulations, or delegate-delivery guarantees. He also dismissed claims of a clandestine meeting abroad to advance any such political arrangement.

“There were no negotiations over vice-presidential tickets. There were no discussions about N10 billion contributions. There were no zoning manipulations. There were no delegate-delivery guarantees,” Shaibu added, describing the narrative as “insider fiction, manufactured to mislead, distract, and provoke.”

Atiku’s camp maintained that his political engagements remain broad-based and guided by national interest rather than transactional politics. The statement emphasised that attempts to drag other political actors into the controversy did not lend credibility to the claims.

“Falsehood may trend for a moment, but it collapses under the weight of truth,” he said, urging the public to disregard the report.