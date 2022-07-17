Atiku describes Adeleke’s guber victory as new dawn for Osun

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar has described the party’s Osun State gubernatorial winner, Ademola Adeleke’s victory as a new dawn for the state.

Atiku, who congratulated Adeleke, said that the victory was a well fought one which was deserved by the party in the state.

Through his social media handle on Sunday, the presidential candidate also congratulated the party members and other stakeholders who made the victory possible.

“Light has come to Osun. Congratulations to Senator Adeleke on a well fought victory. Also, hearty congratulations to the PDP family and all stakeholders who came together to make this possible.” he said.

As gathered, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was said to have declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ademola Adeleke, winner of the Osun governorship election after polling more votes than the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, during the 2022 election in the state.

Adeleke was declared by the electoral umpire after polling 403,372 votes as against the 374, 921 votes recorded by the state governor, Oyetola, during the exercise across Osun.

Of the 30 local governments, the PDP candidate, according to INEC, had more votes than other candidates in 17 local governments while the state governor, who was seeking a second term in office, could only poll better votes than others in the 13 other councils.

