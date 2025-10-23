Atiku demands Sowore, Kanu’s brother, lawyer, others release

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has demanded the release of human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s brother, his lawyer, and other protesters arrested by the Nigerian police during a peaceful demonstration to request the release of Kanu from detention.

Atiku’s demand for their release came three days after the group were picked during the #FreeNnamdiKanuNOw demonstration for contravening court orders that restricted protesters from marching on certain roads, particularly those leading to the seat of power in the FCT.

Reacting to the development on Thursday, he described the arrests as a violation of democratic principles and a troubling indication of the government’s growing intolerance for dissent.

The former vice president stated that the arrest of other peaceful protesters across the country further damages the government’s democratic credentials.

According to him, peaceful protest is not a crime but a fundamental constitutional right that must be respected and protected in any society that upholds the rule of law.

The 2023 presidential candidate emphasized that the government must end its relentless harassment of dissenting voices, warning that democracy cannot coexist with tyranny or the suppression of free expression.

According to statement, “I have just been informed of the arrest of human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, by the Nigeria Police, as well as the arrest of several other citizens who were peacefully protesting in different parts of the country.

“I am shocked and disappointed, but not surprised. Shocked that in 2025, decades after we defeated military rule, this government still treats dissent as a crime.

“Disappointed because those in power today once thrived on protests. But not surprised, for Bola Tinubu continues to show Nigerians exactly who he is and what he intends to be, if we allow him.”