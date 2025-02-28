Atiku demands probe on sexual allegations against Akpabio

Former presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has called for a thorough investigation into the sexual harassment allegation leveled against Senate President Godwin Akpabio, by the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Atiku’s request for a probe comes at the heel of Akpoti-Uduaghan revelation on live television, accusing Akpabio of making sexual advances toward her in the past.

The former vice president emphasized the need for a credible and transparent probe, stressing that the allegations are too serious to be swept under the carpet since it involve a public officer with huge influence on the country.

Atiku in a statement released through his social media handle on Friday, noted that Sexual harassment in the workplace is a significant barrier to women’s advancement and, by extension, the nation’s progress.

While urging President Bola Tinubu and the Senate to take the allegation seriously, he added that the handling of this matter will send a strong message about Nigeria’s commitment to justice, accountability, and the inclusion of women in governance.

According to him, “Like millions of Nigerians, I watched with deep concern this morning as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan raised serious allegations of sexual harassment, intimidation, and mistreatment against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio”

“These allegations are grave and deserve a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation. The Nigerian Senate represents the voice of the people. Those who serve in it especially its leadership must uphold the highest standards of integrity, dignity, and respect, both for their office and for the Nigerian citizens they serve”

“As the chief presiding officer of the Upper Chamber, the Senate President must champion the protection and empowerment of Nigerian women through legislation — not to be the subject of allegations that undermine those very principles ”

“With only four women currently serving in the Senate, it is imperative that we foster an environment where female legislators can serve without fear of harassment or intimidation. This moment demands careful and principled action to uphold the integrity of our institutions and ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of gender, is treated with dignity and respect”.