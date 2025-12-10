Atiku demands probe into Adamawa women protesters’ killing

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for a full investigation into the killing of women protesters in Adamawa, describing the incident as a grave assault on democratic rights and human dignity.

He said that the conflicting accounts surrounding the incident demand an urgent, transparent, and independent probe, insisting that only a credible inquiry can establish the truth and ensure justice for the victims.

The former presidential candidate’s call for justice followed allegations that soldiers shot women who were peacefully protesting in Lamurde Community after an attack by the Chobo from Wadiku and Tigno in Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Although the 23 Brigade of the Nigerian Army has clarified that the claims were attempts to tarnish the military’s image, Atiku stressed that the allegations raised by local residents, as well as the military’s counterclaims, must not be dismissed or overlooked.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Atiku said the gravity of the situation demands clarity, insisting that Nigerians deserve truthful answers while the victims and their families deserve unreserved justice.

He emphasized that both the Federal and State Governments have a responsibility to pursue the facts to their fullest conclusion.

The former vice president also declared that anyone found culpable in the killings, whether civilian or military, must face the full weight of the law.

According to him, “Even more distressing are the reports alleging that women protesters were shot and killed by soldiers of the 23rd Brigade, Nigerian Army, Yola. Such an atrocity, if true, is not only shocking but an assault on our collective conscience. Although the Army has reportedly denied involvement, these conflicting accounts demand nothing less than a thorough, transparent, and independent investigation. The claims by locals and the counterclaims by the military must not be brushed aside. Nigeria deserves answers, and the victims deserve justice.

“The Federal and State Governments must pursue the truth to its very end. Whoever is responsible for these killings, civilian or military, must be held fully accountable under the law. At a time when the world is rallying to end gender-based violence, the brutal killing of women, or any citizen for that matter, in cold blood cannot be tolerated or excused.

“My heart goes out to the families who have lost loved ones, and to all who have been scarred by this senseless violence. May God comfort them and grant solace in this dark hour.

“I stand in full solidarity with the Hama Bachama, His Royal Majesty Dr. Daniel Isma’ila Shaga, and the entire Bachama Kingdom over this tragic situation.

“Finally, I appeal to the warring communities; brothers and sisters by history and heritage, to pull back from the brink and choose peace. Only dialogue, mutual respect, and unity can lead us out of this crisis.