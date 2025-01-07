Atiku demands APC apologize to Obi after spokesperson’s threat

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed displeasure over the recent verbal attack by Felix Morka, spokesperson for the All Progressive Party, against former presidential candidate Peter Obi demanding a formal apology from the party.

Atiku’s critism came barely 24 hours after Obi raised alarm over his safety after receiving death threats for criticizing the federal government’s policies and programmes during his New Year press briefing.

The former Vice president, who said this through his social media handle on Tuesday noted that the remarks issued by Morka against Obi serve as a disturbing emblem of the current administration’s unsettling strategy in addressing opposition figures.

The Longest-running presidential candidate also expressed concern over the prolonged detention of Mahdi Shehu, a prominent government critic, and others, suggesting these actions indicate a shift toward authoritarian governance.

Furthermore, Atiku called on President Bola Tinubu led administration to put an end to the stifling of voices that are crucial to the health of any functioning democracy.

According to Atiku, “The choice of words used by the APC’s spokesperson, particularly the ominous suggestion that Obi has “crossed the line,” reveals an alarming disdain for democratic principles. Such language, rooted in hostility, has no place in a free society where civil discourse and engagement should reign supreme. A true democracy thrives on the healthy exchange of ideas, where the criticisms and contributions of opposition leaders, like Peter Obi, are seen as vital for the betterment of governance and the promotion of public accountability”

“It is not merely the right, but the solemn duty of a democratic government to listen attentively to the voices of its critics, to engage in meaningful dialogue, and to allow space for the articulation of alternative viewpoints. Instead, we are faced with a chilling threat that suggests Obi must “be ready for whatever comes his way.” What, exactly, does Mr. Morka imply by this? It is imperative that the ruling party provides clarity on this disturbing insinuation”

“Equally troubling is the crude and disparaging manner in which the APC spokesperson has framed Peter Obi’s calls for constructive engagement, likening them to a lawless Wild West scenario. Such reckless and derogatory expressions cannot be tolerated, and it is incumbent upon the APC to issue a formal apology to Obi and the Nigerian people for such disgraceful language”

“The case of Mallam Shehu, languishing in detention without any clear explanation for his continued imprisonment, adds to the growing concern about the erosion of freedoms in Nigeria. If there is anyone who has truly “crossed the line,” it is the Tinubu administration, whose continuous vilification of opposition figures as mere irritants to be crushed is a dangerous precedent”