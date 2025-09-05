Atiku condemns police invitation to El-Rufai, seven ADC leaders

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has strongly condemned the police invitation of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, alongside seven African Democratic Congress (ADC) leaders, describing the move as a dangerous escalation of political intimidation.

Atiku warned that such actions signal a troubling shift towards authoritarianism, where dissenting voices and opposition figures are increasingly targeted.

He said that weaponising law enforcement agencies for political purposes threatens the country’s fragile democratic foundations.

In a statement issued through his verified social media accounts, the former vice president linked the Kaduna development to similar incidents in Katsina and other states, arguing that these events suggest a broader, coordinated campaign to silence alternative political views.

“The summons of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and ADC leaders in Kaduna, the brazen attack on former Attorney General Abubakar Malami, and the violent disruption of the Katsina Elders Forum meeting on security reforms are not isolated incidents,” Atiku wrote.

“They represent a systematic assault on civic freedoms and the essence of pluralistic democracy,” he added. “Criminalising opposition is not only reckless but dangerous for the unity and peace of our nation.”

The ace politician further appealed to Nigerians across political lines to reject any return to authoritarian rule.

“Power is transient,” he said. “But history will judge harshly those who use it against the people instead of serving them. Nigeria belongs to everyone, not a single party or individual.”

The Guild had reported that the Kaduna State Police Command issued a summons to El-Rufai and seven ADC officials over alleged criminal conspiracy, incitement of public disturbance, mischief, and infliction of grievous harm.

A letter dated September 4, 2025, signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, Uzainu Abdullahi, instructed the ADC state chairman to present the accused at the State CID on September 8.

Those invited for questioning include Bashir Sa’idu, Jafaru Sani, Ubaidullah Mohammed (popularly known as “30”), Nasiru Maikano, Aminu Abita, and Ahmed Hussaini (also called “Mikiya”).