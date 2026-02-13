Atiku condemns El-Rufai’s failed attempt arrest

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the attempted arrest of Kaduna State ex-Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, at Abuja airport by the Directorate of StateSecurity (DSS).

Atiku described the attempted arrest as an affront to democratic norms and an unnecessary humiliation targeting a respected public servant.

Atiku condemned the failed attempted arrest while speaking during a visit to El-Rufai’s residence in Abuja yesterday.

According to him, a democratic society is based on the rule of law. There was possibly an attempt to be kidnapped from the airport,”

The former vice president added that proper protocol should have involved a formal invitation rather than an abrupt and forceful confrontation.

He highlighted El-Rufai’s track record in governance, recalling his tenure as minister and governor, and questioned the justification for the airport incident.

“There was no need to embarrass you or tarnish the image of the political class,” Atiku said, emphasising that law-abiding citizens deserve protection and respect.

Atiku warned that further disregard for citizens’ rights could provoke public backlash. “What they don’t seem to understand is that there could be a revolution if they go beyond the norm.

“People will no longer accept violations of their rights,” he said, urging authorities to learn from the episode.

The former vice president concluded by reaffirming his support for El-Rufai and the wider democratic framework, stressing that such incidents threaten the country’s democratic integrity.

“We will stand by you and protect our democratic rights,” he said, urging continued commitment to democratic principles.