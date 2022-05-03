Atiku condemns attacks on Journalists across Nigeria

Former Nigeria vice-president and 2023 presidential aspirant under the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has raised concerns over the worrisome condition of Journalists and press freedom in the country. He said for the media to effectively contribute to the country’s development, Journalists need to be free from a digital siege.

A 2021 world press freedom index ranked Nigeria as number 120 in the world. The index further connotes that Nigeria is one of the most dangerous and difficult countries for journalists in the West African sub-region.

However, President Buhari who facilitated with media practitioners on the world press freedom day assured that his administration will continue to ensure that the rights and privileges of journalists are being protected in the performance of their duties.

He urged the media to be mindful of sponsored publications capable of inciting hatred, division, violence, and chaos in the country, while also ensuring that the electoral umpire and other stakeholders play their roles in delivering free, fair, credible, and transparent elections to Nigerians come 2023.

He said the Federal Government is working hard to support media organizations in Nigeria through the provision of better internet access to underserved communities, and plans to achieve 95 percent digital literacy by 2030

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

