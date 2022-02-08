Atiku boosts PDP confidence ahead council elections in Abuja

The Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has urged members of People Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja to be proud of the party by ensuring that they make better use of ballots in electing credible officers into various local governents’ offices during forth coming council elections in Federal Capital Territory, slated for weekend.

Atiku also advised electorates to use the council elections to end years of hardships and hunger which he claimed was invested by All Progressive Congress (APC), and that their numbers would speak volum against how the present administration had betrayed their trust.

Through a statement released on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, the former vice president stated that council elections in the FCT should be a referendum of sorts of the performance of the incumbent APC administration in the country.

He said: “The records of performance between the PDP and APC administrations should provide a guide for the way the people of the FCT should cast their ballot on Saturday. I expect every member of the PDP to be proud of the party at this election and even mobilize their families and friends to vote for PDP’s candidates across all the FCT councils on Saturday,”

“Council election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will take place Saturday, 12 February, 2022, i urged residents and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the nation’s capital to come out en masse and exercise their franchise in the election.

“We know that the people of the FCT, with their closeness to the seat of power, represent a good sampling of Nigerians about the current government and, therefore, should use “their ballot to tell the APC government how its administration has made life difficult for the common man.”

“I am on all the officials including security agents who will be involved in the conduct of the FCT election to ensure that it is conducted in line with all relevant provisions that will make the process hitch-free and credible”, added.

