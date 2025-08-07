Atiku awards scholarships to three Yobe teenagers

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has awarded full academic scholarships to three teenage girls from Yobe State in recognition of their outstanding academic performance.

The beneficiaries, Nafisa Abdullahi, Rukaiya Fema, and Khadija Kalli, earned the prestigious offer after excelling at the global finals of the TeenEagle academic competition, where they showcased remarkable intellectual prowess on the international stage.

The scholarships, granted through the Atiku Abubakar Foundation (AAF), cover both their remaining years of secondary education and their entire university studies.

According to the foundation on Thursday, the scholarship covers all educational expenses up to the completion of their university studies, irrespective of the institution they choose to attend.

In a congratulatory message to the girls, the foundation described the gesture as a long-term investment in the future of Nigeria.

“This award will see you through the rest of your secondary education and fund your entire university journey,” the AAF stated, reaffirming its commitment to educational excellence and the empowerment of the girl child.

The Atiku Abubakar Foundation, established by the former vice president, has been instrumental in supporting education, particularly for underserved communities.

This latest initiative aligns with its broader vision of breaking barriers through access to quality learning.

Speaking on the significance of such efforts, Atiku noted, “When you invest in the education of a girl child, you are invariably investing in the education of a prospective family and community.”

The move has drawn widespread commendation from Nigerians, especially on social media, who see it as a powerful example of how private sector-led philanthropy can help bridge the gap in educational opportunities and promote inclusive development.