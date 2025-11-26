Atiku at 80 should quit politics – Lagos APC

Days after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar celebrated his 80th birthday, the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has questioned his continued pursuit of elective office, urging him to retire from active politics given his age.

The Lagos APC’s statement came just days after Atiku Abubakar received his membership card from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), ahead of the highly anticipated 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued by the chapters spokesperson, Mogaji Oladejo on Wednesday, the party highlighted that described the defection as another example of the former vice president’s “history of frequent party-switching”, urging him to consider retirement at this stage of his life.

The Lagos APC also contrasted Atiku’s political trajectory with the current APC-led government’s focus on governance, economic recovery, and national development.

The party noted that while the nation is moving forward under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, the former vice president’s repeated party defections and pursuit of elective office at 80 reflect political restlessness rather than meaningful contribution.

According to the statement, “Atiku’s decision to pick up an ADC membership card at 80 is the perfect climax to a political career defined by ceaseless desperation, chronic restlessness, and an incurable addiction to party-hopping.

“What exactly is Atiku still looking for at 80? Power? Relevance? Closure? Or simply another party to scatter? This is a man who has: Worn more political jerseys than a veteran footballer on a farewell tour; Contested presidential elections like a man chasing a debt, not a mandate; Abandoned allies, parties, and principles at the slightest inconvenience

“Here is a man who split the PDP into pieces, fought governors, disrespected party elders, weaponised internal chaos, and plunged the party into the worst existential crisis of its life – only to now run away like a burglar leaving a ransacked house.

“At this point in time, Atiku should be remorseful and seek the forgiveness of the very party that gave him so much, only to receive next to nothing in return. On the contrary, he owes Nigeria everything – needless to refer to his years in public service and political office.

“While President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is rebuilding the economy, restoring investor confidence, reshaping national security architecture, and opening new frontiers of development, Atiku is busy collecting membership cards like souvenirs.