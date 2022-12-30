Atiku, APC governors meeting behind closed-doors ahead 2023- Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chances of retaining power during the upcoming election have started dwindling, following the meeting by some state governors on the platform of the ruling party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Wike said that the meetings were allegedly been held behind closed doors between the PDP flagbearer and the governors, to boost his chances of winning next year’s election in the country.

He said that Atiku and members of the PDP Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC) who had been accusing him and four of his colleagues popularly called the G-5 of anti-party affairs, were also culprits of the same offense.

The governor, who disclosed this on Friday at the flag-off of road construction in the state, did not release identities of the governors involved in the anti-party affairs.

MORE DETAILS SOON

