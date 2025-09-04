Atiku advocates waterways safety infrastructures after Niger boat mishap

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for improved safety measures on Nigeria’s waterways following a tragic boat mishap in Gausawa community, Malale Ward of Borgu Local Government Area, Niger State, that claimed 29 lives, including women and children.

Atiku described the incident as a painful reminder of the urgent need to enhance safety measures on Nigeria’s waterways.

He emphasized that the incident highlights the recurring risks associated with water transportation in Nigeria’s riverine communities, where boat travel remains an essential mode of mobility.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the former vice president stressed that the tragedy should serve as a wake-up call for authorities to take decisive action in strengthening safety across the nation’s waterways.

He added that this requires increased investment in modern infrastructure, stricter enforcement of regulations, and ongoing public awareness campaigns to prevent avoidable accidents.

According to him, “The tragic loss of lives in the boat accident that reportedly claimed 29 passengers in Gausawa community is a stark reminder of the need to strengthen safety. Reports indicate the boat, carrying about 90 passengers including women and children, collided with a tree stump, with overloading cited as a possible cause,” he said.

“Overloading must be discouraged, capacities strictly adhered to, and the provision of life jackets made compulsory. The cost of safety is far cheaper than the cost of lives lost in preventable tragedies,” he added.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims, the Gausawa community, and the people and government of Niger State. May the Almighty grant comfort to the bereaved and eternal rest to those who lost their lives,” he concluded.