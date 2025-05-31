Atiku advocates strict road safety laws enforcement after Kano accident

Following the auto crash that claimed the lives of over 20 Kano state athletes, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has appealed to the Federal and State Governments to strictly often enforce the road safety laws on the roads.

Atiku said that enforcing the road safety laws without compromise would prevent auto crashes, lose of life and property across the country.

He made the appeal on Saturday while commiserating with families of the athletes that perished during the accident after leaving Abeokuta, Ogun State where they had gone to participate in the biennial National Sports Festival, and the Kano State Government.

According to the statement made available to newsmen, he said: “I am heartbroken by news of the tragic accident that claimed the lives of 21 Kano State athletes returning from the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta.

“These young men and women who have been cut in their prime represent the very best of our nation; dedicated, talented, and full of promise.

“Their untimely passing is a profound loss not only to their families and the people of Kano but to the entire country.

“It is imperative that we put in place and enforce safety measures to stem accidents and prevent loss of lives.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Kano State Government, and Nigeria’s sporting community”.