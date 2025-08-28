Atiku advocates probe on Abuja-Kaduna train accident

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for an urgent investigation into the Abuja-Kaduna train accident that left several passengers injured and raised renewed concerns over rail safety in Nigeria.

Atiku urged the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to swiftly and thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the derailment, emphasizing the importance of identifying both immediate and systemic failures that may have contributed to the incident.

He emphasized the need for a transparent inquiry to determine both the underlying causes of the derailment, urging authorities to prioritize accountability and take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In a statement shared on social media, Atiku described the absence of fatalities as a relief but stressed that the incident underscores the urgent need to strengthen safety protocols across Nigeria’s railway system.

According to the former vice president, only a full investigation followed by tangible reforms can help prevent future occurrences and restore public confidence in Nigeria’s rail transportation network.

“I am deeply concerned about the derailment of the Abuja-Kaduna train on Tuesday, which resulted in injuries to at least 14 passengers. It is a relief that there were no fatalities, but this incident underscores the urgent need for action,” he said.

“I demand an immediate and thorough investigation by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC). We need transparent updates and a commitment to strengthening safety protocols that will restore public confidence in our rail infrastructure system,” Atiku added.

The Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor, one of the busiest in the country, has faced repeated safety challenges in recent years, making the latest accident a stark reminder of the need for stronger oversight and comprehensive reforms in the railway sector.