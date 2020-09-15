Atiku advocates free, fair election in Edo

Ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Edo State, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has enjoined stakeholders including candidates, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies among others to work in accordance with spirit and letters of the law in ensuring free and fair poll across the state.

This is coming as he also enjoined residents across the state to vote and protect their votes for the incumbent and Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He said that the need to vote wisely and for residents to protect the ballot and ensure democracy reigns supreme during and after the exercise necessitated the call.

Through a post on his social media handle, Atiku who was PDP presidential candidate during 2019 presidential election, said that the stakeholders involved in the election must work toward protecting the deepening democracy and protecting peace being enjoyed by residents in the state.

“The democracy that we enjoy today was bought at a great price. We can only deepen and sustain it by respecting the sanctity of the ballot and necessary review of our electoral processes.

“As the great people of Edo State go to the polls to elect their governor this weekend, they need to be provided with a secured environment to cast their votes and be assured that their votes will count.

“I urge all duly registered voters of conscience and who truly care about the wellbeing of Edo to turn out en masse to cast and defend their vote for Governor Obaseki,” he wrote.