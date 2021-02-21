Atiku advises FG on transparent privatisation process

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has urged the Federal Government to prioritise transparency in its bid to privatize the nation’s existing refineries and other assets aimed at revitalizing the country’s economy.

He indicated that though the move was a welcome development and would, in turn, help the nation’s ailing economy, there was a need for the process to be transparent in order for it achieve its aim.

Atiku, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate during 2019 election, said that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration moves to privatise some of the country’s assets was commendable and on course.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Sunday, argued that he was of the opinion that a privatized economy would be of better service to the nation and her people across board.

He added that he was in support of privatisation of the nation’s economy and full deregulation of Nigeria’s oil and gas, amongst other sectors, for greater service delivery and efficiency

Atiku maintained that it was funny that the apex government was now considering the same privatisation policy which he had earlier championed but was laughed at by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As chairman of the National Council on Privatisation, I advanced these policies which saw our economy achieve 6 percent Gross Domestic Product, GDP growth and created jobs for the masses of our people, and amass the national wealth that enabled us exit the debt trap, and secure our financial independence.”

“Even though my ideas were scorned by the All Progressives Congress-led federal government over the years, I am nevertheless most fulfilled that an administration that once failed to see the wisdom in these sound economic policies, is now facing reality and has now embraced reason, by announcing the privatisation of our refineries and other assets, which have not always prospered under public management.

“It is always better late than never. And I commend the Federal Government for coming on board. I urge that the privatisation process be as transparent as possible, as that is the only way to ensure that Nigeria reaps the greatest economic benefits from this policy.

“It was never about me. My interest has always been the peace, prosperity and progress of Nigeria, and I am happy to share these ideas, and others, with the government of the day, for the betterment of our nation and its people.”