Athletics body slams 10-year ban on Okagbare over doping violations

Nigeria’s 2008 Olympics long jump silver medalist, Blessing Okagbare, has been handed a 10 years ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for using substances banned by the global athletics body, International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

A breakdown of the 10 years ban imposed on Okagbare showed that the athlete showed five years for the presence and use of multiple prohibited substances while the other five years stands for her refusal to co-operate with the AIU’s investigation team handling her case.

The ban came imposed on the 33-year-old sprinter came months after she was expelled from the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying for the 100m women semi-finals due to the test conducted on her which came out positive.

Okagbare was said to have taken a human growth hormone at an out-of-competition test in Slovakia on July 19 and that the substance was still in her blood strain.

Through a statement released on the AIU website on Friday, the body noted that her actions during the doping investigations carried out by its arbitrator prevented AIU from being able to discover other athletes violating the rule.

Part of the statement reads: “In this instance, the sole arbitrator concluded that the athlete’s refusal to cooperate had denied the AIU the opportunity to discover evidence of possible further rule violations by her as well possible violations of the rules by others, for which he imposed an additional sanction of five years”.

Commending the arbitrators for their fairness in Okagbare’s investigation, Head of the AIU, Brett Clothier, said that outcome of the investigation and penalty imposed on the athlete would serve as a deterrent on others planning to embark on substance abuse.

“We welcome the decision of the Disciplinary Tribunal; a ban of 10-year is a strong message against intentional and coordinated attempts to cheat at the very highest level of our sport. This is an outcome that was driven by our intelligence-led target testing as well as our commitment to investigate the circumstances behind a positive test,” Clothier added.

Okagbare, who also won long jump silver in the 2013 world outdoor championships where she added a 200m bronze, was not named but clearly identified in an indictment last month brought against her alleged supplier, Texas therapist Eric Lira.

The US justice department officials in New York said Eric Lira, a 41-year-old “naturopathic” therapist based in El Paso, supplied drugs to two athletes for the “purpose of corrupting” the Tokyo Games.

The indictment included encrypted correspondence from Okagbare — identified only as “Athlete 1” — and Lira where the Nigerian testifies to the effectiveness of the substances following Olympic trials in Lagos on June 17, where she clocked a wind-assisted 10.63sec in the 100m.

“Hola amigo / Eric my body feel so good / I just ran 10.63 in the 100m on Friday / with a 2.7 wind / I am sooooo happy / Ericccccccc / Whatever you did, is working so well,” Okagbare wrote.

In a later message to the athlete, Lira said Okagbare was poised to “dominate” in Tokyo, indicating that the sprinter could win more medals than expected.

“What you did . . . is going to help you for the upcoming events,” Lira wrote. “You are doing your part and you will be ready to dominate.”

The indictment also included details of further exchanges between Okagbare and Lira after she is informed of her positive test during the Olympics.

“Call me urgently. . . [t]hey said one of my result came out positive on HGH . . . I don’t understand,” Okagbare wrote.

The case is the first time charges have been brought under the Rodchenkov Act — a law introduced in the United States in 2020 in the wake of Russia’s state-backed doping scandal.

The law, named after Russian whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, enables US authorities to prosecute individuals involved in international doping fraud conspiracies.

The AIU said it is working closely with USADA “to follow developments in the matter (the criminal investigation),” regarding Lira and the ‘sole arbitrator’ that worked on her doping case had identified Okagbare as ‘Athlete 1’.

“On 12 January 2022, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced the unsealing of a first criminal charge under the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act against Eric Lira, a US based “naturopathic” therapist, who is alleged to have supplied performance-enhancing drugs to athletes before the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“The sole arbitrator concluded that Athlete 1 named in the criminal complaint is Blessing Okagbare.”

