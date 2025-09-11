Athletico Madrid to host 2026/27 UEFA Champions League final

The UEFA Executive Committee has appointed the Estadio Metropolitano in Spain to host the men’s 2026/27 Champions League final.

The football body, on Thursday, selected the stadium, home of La Liga club, Atletico Madrid, for the football showdown to record as second time host, having already held an all English club final involving Liverpool and Tottenham in 2019.

The event billed for June 5, 2027, will be the six time the event will be held in the city of Madrid having held the event in 1957, 1969, 1980 and 2010.