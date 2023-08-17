Athletic panel lifts Amusan’s suspension ahead 2023 world championship

Barely 48 hours to the 2023 World Athletic champion in Hungary, the Independent tribunal set up by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has cleared Nigerian track queen, Tobi Amusan, of doping violations with the provisional suspension on her lifted.

With the tribunal verdict, the Nigerian athlete can now compete in the world champions with his event, 100 meter hurdle, listed among the events lined up the first day of the event on Saturday, August 19.

The verdict was made came barely two months after Amusan was suspended from all competitions over allegedly for missing three drug tests within 12 months and faced a two-year ban if the charges were upheld.

The AIU disclosed verdict of the tribunal on Thursday through a statement released on its official website, promising to review their stance before approaching the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

“A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period.

“AIU Head Brett Clothier has indicated the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the applicable deadline.

“The decision is currently confidential but will be published in due course. Amusan’s provisional suspension has now been lifted with immediate effect”, the statement added.

Her suspension was seen as a huge blow to Nigeria’s chances at the competition. Following the development, the Athletics Federation of Nigerian (AFN) left out Amusan from the country’s contingent to the World Athletics Championship set to begin on Saturday.

In the wake of the suspension, Amusan had vowed to challenge the suspension, maintaining she is a “clean athlete”.

“I am a CLEAN athlete, and I am regularly (maybe more than usual) tested by the AIU,” she tweeted hours after the provisional suspension.

“Today, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged me with an alleged rule violation for having three missed tests in 12 months.

“I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tribunal of three arbitrators before the start of next month’s World Championships.”

