Athletic Bilbao extends manager’s contract to 2021

By News Desk

Spain’s football club, Athletic Bilbao, has extended the contract of the club’s manager, Gaizka Garitano, for another season, till 2021.

The manager’s contract with the club was expected to be terminated at end of the present season but the club extended his contract after coronavirus disrupted the league season.

“Gaizka Garitano signs his continuity on the bench of Athletic Club one more season,” Bilbao said on their website.

“I’m very happy that the club has shown confidence in me, it is the team I have supported since I was a boy and to coach them is a great responsibility,” Garitano said.

The 44-year-old who took charge in December 2018 led the club to final of the Copa del Rey this season.

The game, however, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.