Atansuyi becomes first Lagos public affairs officer to bag Ph.D

In a demonstration of unwavering dedication to academic excellence and professional growth, the Director, Social Media Department, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Olajide Atansuyi has successfully earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Mass Communication from Babcock University, Ilisan Remo, Ogun State.

Atansuyi, who became the first and only Public Affairs Officer in the employment of the State Government to have attained the feat, did so after completing his thesis and fulfilled all other requirements set by the institution.

He wrote his thesis on the 2023 election with the title: Rhetorical Strategies, Ideology and Power Discourse Framing in Social Media Political Campaign Posts of Selected Presidential Candidates towards Nigeria’s 2023 Election.”

This achievement, which came barely four years after embarking on the journey, was attained following years of diligent research, perseverance and intellectual rigor, which has significantly contributed valuable insights to the field of communication and media studies.

Congratulating the Director on his remarkable achievement, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Olumide Sogunle, expressed admiration and delight on the milestone, acknowledging that the feat not only showcases Atansuyi’s commitment to scholarly excellence but also positions the state government at the forefront of cutting-edge communication strategies.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Dr. Atansuyi’s extraordinary accomplishment. His pursuit of academic excellence mirrors the dedication and innovation that the state government stands for. This achievement not only benefits his personal growth but also adds immeasurable value to our state’s commitment to staying at the forefront of modern communication strategies.”

The Permanent Secretary revealed that Dr. Atansuyi whose innovation and critical thinking has been significant in the state’s global presence and drive to staying ahead of the curve is poised to leverage his profound academic insights to further elevate the state’s digital communication strategies.

While charging other Public Affairs Officers within the civil service to be desirous of more knowledge and seek new ways of improving their job performances, Sogunle affirmed that the Director’s attainment of a PhD exemplifies a resounding testament to the fusion of theory and practice.

The Director who also holds a B.Ed. English form Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (formerly Ondo State University), M. A English (Language), PGD and M.Sc in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos, Akoka, has distinguished himself as a trailblazer in the realm of social media by consistently offering new perspectives and innovative solutions to contemporary challenges in the media industry.

His profound understanding of the digital landscape, coupled with a strategic approach to engagement and outreach, has been instrumental in amplifying the government’s online presence and fostering meaningful connections with a global audience.

Dr. Atansuyi had been privileged to have served in the following MDAs before his present position: Ministry of Home Affairs and Culture, Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA), Civil Service Pensions Office, Lagos State Sports Council, Education District 1V and Ministry of the Environment.

With a freshly honed skill set and a depth of knowledge garnered through his doctoral studies, the scholar is ready to continue driving impactful engagement, fostering meaningful connections, and leading the state to new horizons of success.

