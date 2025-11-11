Atalanta appoint Italian tactician as manager to boost trophy hopes

Atalanta appointed Palladinho in a deal to keep him at the club till 2027 following last weekend’s 3-0 home loss to Sassuolo, which became Juric’s last game as manager of the team after just 11 matches into the season.

Atalanta CEO, Luca Percassi, bestowed praise on the newly appointed 41-year-old, stating that the manager’s vision and leadership skills will steer the side into more confidence as they aim to build on its recent successes in the Serie A and Europe to facilitate more laurels at the club.

”We express confidence in Palladino’s vision and leadership and we believe he is the right man to lead Atalanta into its next phase of growth,” Pecassi said after the club secured the Italian’s signature on Tuesday.

”His interest in attacking football will help Atalanta improve in goals scored and match wins as we aim to improve our position in the Serie A as well as in Europe.”