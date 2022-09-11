ASUU Vs FG: When two bad leaders meet 

The interview with the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu was so drab. I felt for the interviewer, he asked one question thrice. He wanted a straight answer over lecturer salaries from the minister but never got one.

I could not count the number of “Yes” for an answer by the minister. Adamu is a man of short words and at the interview it was written boldly on his face that he’s been overwhelmed by the current ASUU strike.

I do not doubt his intellectual capacity but it is clear that he lacks the diplomacy to deal with the leadership of ASUU.

Like Adamu, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige also belong to the same class of leaders without diplomacy. The only difference between the two is that Adamu talks less while Ngige talks too much and louder.

The latest now is that the Federal Government is taking ASUU to Industrial Court because dialogue has failed. It means that all the two warring parties have rejected the recommendations of all the committees set up by this government to resolve the matter.

For this, one can easily conclude that the strike lingers due to bad leadership on both sides of the government and ASUU.

In the case of the President of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke, a professor of Soil Science at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike Abia State. He had had issues with his university before becoming the ASUU president.

He was in the forefront of the ASUU crisis in his university that began in 2015 as a member of a faction that threatened to pull out of the mainstream ASUU. In those years, students in that university suffered because of ASUU’s bad leadership, which today had since been transported to the national level.

At the time, Osodeke promised to leave ASUU with over 200 members against the wish of the varsity management. He had issues with the varsity authorities.

As National President of ASUU, Osodeke’s leadership and words once put him trouble waters when he described some of his members as quacks and later denied the statement within 24 hours despite the viral video. He went on to blame his utterances on the media. This speaks volume of Osodeke’s character.

Of course he is a respected scholar and a comrade but being a union leader or professor does not a make a man a good leader. I’m sorry to say that most union leaders lack the necessary diplomacy to resolve issue. A good example of such a comrade is Osodeke.

Did he learn anything from his predecessor, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, perhaps No.

One witnessed quality leadership during the tenure of Ogunyemi as ASUU’s president. Even though there were strikes, Ogunyemi managed Adamu and Ngige with highly level of diplomacy.

Ogunyemi’s tenure was seriously incapacitated by COVID-19 in which ASUU lost 30 of his members to the pandemic, yet he managed varsity education and did not allow it to collapse to this level despite the greater challenges.

Ogunyemi knew that strike would not solve all issues. He knew that lecturers needed better pay. He knew that university needed revitalisation. He knew that students needed quality education and that government must fund the ivory tower but then he knew that students and parents would suffer and lose more if strike persisted.

He combined leadership with comradeship and ran a good tenure. Now I ask Osodeke, after this strike who is the worse for it. Who is the loser, government, students or lecturers? Of course lecturers, students and parents.

Our politicians are not bothered so far they can enrol their children for varsity education abroad.

The government, according to Adamu has agreed to all the requests by ASUU except the “No-Work-No-Pay”, which is bringing litigation now.

I think government should go ahead and pay the teachers salaries. But to Adamu, the best ASUU can do now as sacrifice for the nation is to forget about their six- month-salary and resume work.

This may not be right since the lecturers must complete the syllabus for students but would the strike have resolved the problems in varsities? Capital No. There will still be strike because it is about leadership problem.

Will university had gained autonomy that it is most deserving now, No. Will students learn new things, No. Knowledge of yesterday is as obsolete as yesterday itself.

How many of these academics have been so busy with researches since they began strike? One of them was reported to be selling potato while many have been sending applications to various private universities where there will be no strike.

Kunle Awosiyan is a journalist based in Lagos

