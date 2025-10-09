ASUU turns down FG’s appeal to shelve strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has turned a deaf ear to the Federal Government’s last-minute appeal to avert its planned warning strike, describing the move as “too late” and merely a delay tactic.

The union’s president, Chris Piwuna, criticised the government’s slow response to its long-standing demands, saying officials only reached out two working days before the strike ultimatum expires.

Piwuna, while accusing the government of insincerity and negligence in addressing the lingering issues affecting Nigerian universities, restated the union’s resolve to proceed with its planned industrial action during an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief.

He explained that the union had earlier met with the government in Sokoto, where a three-week grace period was granted for the resolution of their demands.

However, Piwuna noted that the government failed to act throughout the period, only reaching out two days before the expiration of the ultimatum.

“We went for a meeting in Sokoto and they gave us three weeks. We accepted it, but we never heard a word from them until the three weeks elapsed. Only two working days before the strike, they came to appeal to us. I think the appeal has come a little too late,” he said.

The ASUU president added that the planned two-week warning strike would begin on October 13, 2025, unless the government takes immediate and concrete steps to meet the union’s demands.

The union has been pressing for the full implementation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, improved university funding, payment of earned academic allowances, and the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as its preferred payment platform.

With the ultimatum set to expire in a few days, tension remains high across campuses nationwide, as stakeholders urge both sides to find a lasting solution to prevent another disruption of academic activities in public universities.