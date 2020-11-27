ASUU to suspend eight-month strike, accepts FG offers

After eight months of industrial action over members welfare, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has accepted the Federal Government offers and to suspend the ongoing strike as well as return to classrooms.

The offer accepted by the striking lecturers was that the apex government would be increasing the total payment to the union to N70 billion.

The Union accepted to call off its eight-month strike which has grounded academic activities in the public universities after a meeting with the government representatives led by Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, in Abuja, on Friday.

More details later