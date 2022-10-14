ASUU suspends 8months strike on conditions

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended its eight-month-old strike after assurance from the National Assembly that all agreements would be fulfilled by the Federal Government.

ASUU has also concluded plans to mandate its members to resume work next Monday, October 17th, as soon as the union, the lawmakers, and the central government could finalize all agreements.

Although the national president of the union, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, was yet to make an official pronouncement, sources within the union said that suspension of strike formed a major part of ASUU’s National Executive Council meeting that ended earlier on Friday.

Members of the union’s National Executive Committee, which comprises the chairmen of the state chapters and members of the national executive, attended the meeting at the ASUU National Secretariat in Abuja.

After the meeting in Abuja, a source present during the meeting disclosed that an agreement had been reached and that it would be made public before the end of the day.

The NEC member, who did not want his name in public since he was not authorised to speak, stressed that Prof. Osodeke would make the announcement.

The meeting was called by the union to determine its next line of action after its state branches met over the Court of Appeal ruling last week.

The Court of Appeal had ordered ASUU to suspend the strike before its appeal of the ruling ordering lecturers to resume work can be heard.

It would be recalled that the lecturers had embarked on a strike on Monday, February 14, and all efforts to get them back to classrooms had proven abortive even after the National Industrial Court ruled that they should return to work.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

