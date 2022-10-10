ASUU signals end to long strike after NASS intervention

After eight months of stalled negotiations with the Federal Government over allowances and better infrastructures across tertiary institutions, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has signalled plans to end its industrial action and resume work in the varsities.

The striking lecturers assured parents and their students that in the next few days, they should be sheathing their swords and signing agreements presented by the Federal Government.

The President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, disclosed the plans on Monday during a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and other lawmakers from the green chamber.

Osodeke said: “We hope that working together, in the next few days, we can put an end to this particular imbroglio in the Nigerian educational system”.

Osodeke, who commended the House for their intervention, said urged the lawmakers to work alongside university lecturers to end the imbroglio.

He said, “Please, let all of us work together to put a beautiful end to this end to this thing we have started so that every Nigerian will be proud that we have universities we can be proud of.

“Once again, I want to thank you. I also extend our appreciation to the president for intervening, I want to appeal that in the future, we should not allow strikes to linger. The strike should not go beyond two days.

“If the way the National Assembly has intervened if we had done that long ago, or those in charge of labour and education had done exactly this, we would not be where we are today. We would not have stayed more than two or three weeks on this strike. There is strike all over the world — UK, US, all over — but they don’t allow it to last.”

The speaker had earlier said that the country would soon hear from President Muhammadu Buhari on the protracted ASUU strike.

Gbajabiamila, who met with the President at the State House for the second time in one week over the ASUU strike, said discussions with the President were fruitful, adding that Buhari would make known his decisions to the public after reviewing the lawmakers’ recommendations.

The lecturers of public universities have been on strike since February 14, 2022, over poor welfare and unpaid Earned Academic Allowance.

