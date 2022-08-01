Report on Interest
ASUU postpones members resumption date for another 4wks

By Esther Kalu

The National Executive Council of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has postponed its members resumption by four weeks across the country over unpaid salaries and unfulfilled promises.

The varsity body stated that the extension which would be effective on Monday, August 1st, 2022 was necessitated by the need to give the Federal Government more time to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues and demands.

In a statement signed by the association president, Emmanuel Osodeke on Monday, in Abuja, the body stated that their decision was taken as a result of the government’s past failures to meet their demands.

According to them, NEC resolved that the strike be rolled over for four weeks to give Government more time to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues.

According to the statement: “Following extensive deliberations and taking cognisance of Government’s past failures to abide by its own timelines in addressing issues raised in the 2020 FGN/ ASUU Memorandum of Action (MoA), NEC resolved that the strike be rolled over for four weeks to give Government more time to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues.”

