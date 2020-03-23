ASUU embarks on indefinite strike

By NewsDesk,

Following the expiration of its two-weeks warning strike, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has commenced an indefinite industrial mass action, calling on all its members to refrain from carying out their official duties untill the body’s demands have been met.

The Guild gathered that the indefinite strike action may not be unconnected to the Federal Government’s refusal to pay salaries of lecturers who refused to be enrolled in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) which, according to government, was in a bid to regularise payments scheme and determine the true number of active lecturers in the tertiary education sector.

According to ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi, all members of the body were mandated to stage a non-working protest in their respective institutions with hope that the action would ensure that the federal government would bow to their collective will and demands.

Ogunyemi, who announced the commencement of the indefinite strike at a press briefing in its National Secretariat in Abuja, on Monday, urged all members of the union to uphold the industrial strike action, and warned that non-compliance would not be tolerated by the body leadership.

It would be recalled that that the union had on Monday, March 9, 2020, embarked on a two-week warning strike over the refusal of government to pay those that did not enroll on the IPPIS payment platform, before the federal government directed the closure of tertiary institutions and unity colleges over the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria.