ASUU begins strike over unimplemented agreements

By News Desk

After weeks of appeal to Federal Government on implementation of earlier agreements, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has embarked on a two- week warning strike to express their displeasure over the issue.

The strike which takes effect from Monday, was to compel the apex government to implement the agreements and resolutions of Memorandum of Action discussed in the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and the 2017 Memorandum of Action (MoU), all of which have not been implemented.

Announcing the strike, ASUU’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, disclosed it at end of the National Executive Council meeting(NEC) held at Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

“Having discussed the provisions in the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding and the 2017 Memorandum of Action which have not been implemented, NEC resolved to embark on two weeks warning strike action with effect from Monday 9th March 2020, to compel the Government to implement the agreement and resolution,” Ogunyemi stated.

The ASUU president, however, called on the Federal Government to rejig the security architecture to address daunting challenges in the country, infrastructural decay inadequate power supply amongst other issues.