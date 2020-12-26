Aston Villa’s 10-man defeats Crystal Palace, edge closer to EPL top four

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Cookie settingsACCEPT
An English football team, Aston Villa, has defeated Crystal Palace, 3-0, to edge closer to the European Champions League qualification position on the Premier League standing.
The Aston Villa team, who were reduced to 10 men after its defender, Tyrone Mings, was given a matching order following the second yellow-card booking received over a tackle on the opponent’s forward, Wilfred Zaha, before the end of first half.
Before the red card, Villa, who was the host of Saturday’s game, had gone 1-0 up courtesy of Bertrand Traoré’s opener recorded barely five minutes after the kick-off at the Villa Park.
As gathered, it was expected that the second half of the game would be one-way traffic considering Mings’ dismissal during the first half of the week 15 game between both clubs.
The hosts, however, came out the stronger of the two teams in the next 45, as goals from Kortney Hause and Anwar El Ghazi extended the Villans’ lead to 3-0.
The result lifted Villa into the Premier League’s top six – for a few hours at least – while Palace have now conceded ten goals in two matches after last weekend’s hammering by Liverpool.
Palace nearly made the perfect start when Zaha was played clean through, catching Mings on his heels, inside the first minute but Martinez produced a good save.