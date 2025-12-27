Aston Villa beat Chelsea 2-1 to extend winning streak

Aston Villa have come from behind to beat Chelsea away from home to solidify the place in third position, as well as extend their winning in all competitions.

Villa, who were on a 10 game winning spree trailed Chelsea by a goal scored by Joao Pedro in the first half, but rallied back in the second to win the game following a quick fire break by substitute, Ollie Watkins to record their 11th win on the bounce in all competitions.

Chelsea pressed the Midland club heavily in the opening 45 minutes and deservedly led after 37 minutes when striker Joao Pedro got a vital touch in a goalmouth scramble as Villa tried to clear Reece James’ corner.

Villa, seeking to equal a club record set in both September 1897 and March 1914 during the game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, had been second best until manager, Unai Emery, made a triple substitution just before the hour, sending on Watkins, Amadou Onana and Jadon Sancho for Emiliano Buendia, John McGinn and Donyell Malen.

From then on, Chelsea went to sleep and five minutes after the substitutions were made, Watkins raced on to a searching pass by Morgan Rogers after which the Englishman, after an effort, fortuitously scored following a rebound from Chelsea goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez.

Villa were massively transformed, and it needed crucial saves by Sanchez from Ian Maatsen and Boubacar Kamara to keep Chelsea, who had dominated for so long, on level terms.

However, the Pensioners were unable to keep a rampant Villa at bay, Watkins the scorer once more as he rose to power Youri Tielemans’ corner with a header past Sanchez to make it 2-1.

Villa’s win keeps them just three points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal but Chelsea sleep further to fifth in the ongoing English top-flight campaign.