Aston Villa beat Arsenal to move second in PL race

Aston Villa have recorded a morale boosting win over table toppers, Arsenal, to move second in the league and ultimately cause a sting to the Gunner’s title ambitions.

Villa striker, Emile Buendia, smashed in a stoppage time winner after Leandro Trossard had cancelled our Matty Cash’s opener, to record a 2-1 win at the Villa Park on Saturday, thereby, condemning Arsenal to their second loss in the Premier League this campaign and ultimately throwing the title race more open.

Buendia scored with the last kick of the game for the midland club as they to move three points behind the Premier League leaders.

Eberechi Eze had a goal disallowed for offside before the hosts took a first-half lead when Arsenal, with the Englishman switching off to allow Cash to drill in through the legs of Arsenal goalkeeper, Raya.

Arsenal emerged re-energised after the break when Mikel Arteta introduced Viktor Gyokeres and Trossard, who levelled with his sixth goal in the season and 50th Premier League goal, having already gone close in earlier minute.

Emi Martinez brilliantly tipped Martin Odegaard’s shot over as Arsenal looked for a winner, but Buendia stole the points with the last kick of the match, in dramatic style, curling in after Arsenal failed to clear.