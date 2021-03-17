Assets declaration: Nigeria and topsy-turvy policy

What is happening in this God-damned country with all sorts of characters being let loose on hapless citizens?

Abuja Government Officials and Agencies just run their mouths belching out all manners of orders and decrees as if the country is under the jackboot of Military regime.

Borders will be ordered closed, traders will have their shops ransacked and stores pillaged, imports will be ordered banned and unbanned, gas stations will be pushed around with confusing pump prices, and so on and so forth.

Now it is the turn of favoured Abdulrasheed Bawa, the newly crowned Chairman of EFCC to bare his fangs.

Why in the name of God should he start his stickwielding with a weird order to bank officials to declare their assets?

Banks belong to the private sector and bankers are not government employees.

As Basorun Dele Momodu rightly queried, why didn’t he start his test of power with the National Assembly Members, heads of the Military, Security and Police establishments that are routinely accused of monumental corruption and bare faced embezzlement?

Nigerians cannot and must not keep quiet at the inciting and provocative assault on their liberties and freedoms.

Enough of this wrong-headed selective intimidation and dehumanisation of Nigerians in the name of running a clueless government.

Nigerian lawyers in their hundreds must take class action to stop this wreckless abuse of power. It’s high time Nigerians insisted that government officials at all levels must take alcohol test every morning before office business commences.

We say categorical No to Bawa’s plunge into arrant dictatorship.

Chief Tola Adeniyi is the Convener of Gravitas Group for Good Governance.